Israel deploys tanks in northern West Bank for first time since 2002

The Israeli army deployed tanks in the northern occupied West Bank on Sunday, February 23, for the first time since Operation Defensive Shield in 2002. The move is reportedly aimed at “strengthening military operations in the region.”

“IDF forces, the Shin Bet security service and the Border Police continue their operations to thwart terrorism in northern Samaria (the West Bank) and expand their offensive activities in the area,” the army said in a statement on the X.

“Forces from the Nahal Brigade and the Duvdevan Unit have begun operating in additional towns in the Jenin area, and at the same time a tank platoon will operate in Jenin as part of the offensive effort.”

“The forces continue their work in the Jenin and Tulkarm areas,” the statement added.

הכוחות ממשיכים לפעול במבצע במרחב ג׳נין ובמרחב טולכרם — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 23, 2025

According to the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth, “For the first time since the Second Intifada, Palestinians documented Merkava tanks in the West Bank, and the Israeli army announced the expansion of Operation Iron Wall.”

This development comes amid escalating Israeli military operations across several northern West Bank governorates, particularly targeting Palestinian refugee camps for the 34th consecutive day.

At least 60 people have been killed, and tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes as Israel continues demolishing residences and infrastructure in the occupied West Bank.

On Friday, February 21, the Israeli army announced the deployment of three additional battalions to the West Bank, following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out a “strong operation” in the area.

Since the start of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. These assaults have resulted in the deaths of at least 923 Palestinians, injuries to approximately 7,000 others, and the arrests of 14,500 people.