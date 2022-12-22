Israel to hold body of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid

The Israeli occupation has refused to return the body of the prisoner, Nasser Abu Hamid, who died in an Israeli hospital, on Tuesday, December 20, of cancer, after he was serving a 7-year prison sentence.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided, on Wednesday, not to hand over the body of Nasser Abu Hamid to his family, according to WAFA News Agency.

Israeli media claimed that Gantz’s decision not to return the body of the captive Abu Hamid, based on a previous decision of the cabinet, which stipulates “the detention of the bodies of prisoners who die in prisons or those who carried out operations, with the aim of returning the Israeli prisoners and missing persons”.

This is not the first time that Israel intends to detain the bodies of Palestinians, as it is holding the bodies of dozens.

A heart-breaking video of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid's mother after he died in Israeli jails due to medical negligence. pic.twitter.com/zLsf1rZrLj — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 20, 2022

However, the Israeli authorities occasionally release some of the bodies and allow the families to bury them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered it a continuation of its crime against him, and a flagrant attack on the feelings of his mother, his family, his relatives, and millions of Palestinians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an international and American position that aligns with international law and human rights principles, to pressure the occupying state to immediately release the body of the martyr Abu Hamid and dozens of bodies it is holding.

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs announced, at dawn on Tuesday, the death of prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid from Al-Amaari camp, in the Israeli “Asaf Harofeh” hospital, as a result of the deliberate medical negligence policy of “slow killing” pursued by the occupation prison administration against sick prisoners.

It is noteworthy that the captive martyr was subjected to several arrests with the releases that took place in the framework of the negotiations, but the Israeli occupation re-arrested him later and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

With the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid, the number of martyrs of the captive movement has risen to 233 since 1967, of whom 74 have died as a result of the crime of medical negligence. This brings the number of bodies of prisoners held by the occupation to 11.

It is noteworthy that Israel detains 4,700 Palestinians in its prisons, including 150 children and 33 women, and 600 prisoners suffering from diseases of various degrees, and in need of follow-up, health care and urgent medical interventions, including 24 prisoners suffering from cancer and tumours.