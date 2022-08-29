Israel to sell two spy planes to Italy for $550 million

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th August 2022 2:52 pm IST
Israel to sell two spy planes to Italy for $550 million
Representative image

Tel Aviv: Israel will sell another two reconnaissance aircraft to Italy for a sum of USD 550 million.

According to the local daily, citing publicly available documents from Italy’s Defence Ministry and parliament, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed deals with Rome for two early warning spy planes as well as support and ground logistics services. This brings the number of special mission planes that Israel has to supply to four.

Also Read
India-Italy may soon sign Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in criminal matters

In late July, Israel Aerospace Industries announced signing a contract worth over USD 200 million to provide special mission aircraft to a European member of NATO but did not disclose which country is the client.

MS Education Academy

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button