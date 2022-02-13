Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the Israeli military to prepare to assist in such an operation

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 13th February 2022 8:52 am IST
Jerusalem: Israeli foreign ministry has issued a travel warning for Ukraine, urging Israeli citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

The ministry asked Israelis in Ukraine to register with the consular division in order to assess the situation and prepare for evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the Israeli military to prepare to assist in such an operation, according to Israeli media reports.

Israel has already begun evacuating the family members of diplomats and Israeli staff at its embassy in Kiev.

“The embassy … continues to operate with its full team of diplomatic staff remaining in the country,” read the statement from the foreign ministry.

