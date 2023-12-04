Israel wants to establish buffer zone in Gaza after war, Arab countries told

Israel has informed several Arab countries of its intention to establish a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the Gaza Strip border after war with Hamas militants ends, Reuters reported citing Egyptian and regional sources.

According to the sources, Israel has shared its plans with its neighbours Egypt and Jordan, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources added that Saudi Arabia, a country with no ties to Israel, was also informed about the development.

Reuters reported initiative did not signal an immediate end to Israel’s ongoing offensive, but it shows that Israel is communicating with Arab countries as it seeks to determine the situation in Gaza in the post-war period.

Why Israel wants to establish buffer zone?

A top regional security official told Reuters that Israel is calling for a buffer zone in Gaza to prevent attacks from the likes of Hamas from entering and attacking the country, as happened on October 7.

He said that the three levels include destroying Hamas, disarming Gaza, and eliminating extremism in the Strip and added that the buffer zone may be part of the disarmament process.

Since October 7, over 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, have been killed and 40,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.