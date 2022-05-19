Israel will not stop me preaching at Al Aqsa: Imam Ekrema Sabri

Jerusalem’s former Grand Mufti and main preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri said that the Israeli occupation’s decision to prevent him from traveling will not intimidate him, and will not stop him from continuing to preach at Al-Aqsa.

83-year-old Sheikh Sabri said in a tweet, “By God’s grace, he has honored us with the blessing of Rabat in Jerusalem, and we will never leave this blessed land, God willing.”

“This unjust decision will not change my position, will not prevent me, and will not deter me from performing my religious duty towards my people and my nation, and my defense of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque will continue as long as I live,” he added.

من فضل الله علينا أن أكرمنا بنعمة الرباط في بيت المقدس، ولن نغادر هذه الديار المباركة أبدًا بإذن الله تعالى.

وهذا القرار الجائر لن يُغيّر موقفي ولن يمنعني ولن يثنيني عن أداء واجبي الديني تجاه شعبي وأمّتي.

ودفاعي عن المسجد الأقصى المبارك مستمر ما دمتُ على قيد الحياة. pic.twitter.com/ocxxeuazTO — د.الشيخ عكرمة صبري (@DrEkrimasabri) May 15, 2022

On Sunday evening, May 15, Israeli occupation authorities banned Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, from travelling abroad four a period of four months.

According to the Safa news agency, the occupation claimed that Sheikh Sabri poses a danger to the security of the state of Israel.

The Israeli authorities have previously prevented Sheikh Sabri from traveling more than once in the past years, and have also prevented him for months from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.