Israeli army drops leaflets in Khan Yunis quoting Quranic verse

The Israeli army on Wednesday, December 6, dropped leaflets on the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, quoting a Quranic verse referring to the flood during the time of the Prophet Noah.

“The flood overtook them, while they engaged in wrongdoing,” the leaflet reads in Arabic, featuring the Star of David and the IDF emblem. The quote is from verse 14 in Surah Al-‘Ankabut, the 29th chapter of the holy Quran.

The video posted by Al Jazeera on X shows Um Shadi Abu El Tarabeesh, a woman originally from Northern Gaza who is now taking refuge in the South, telling reporters, “They are the wrongdoers, not us.”

“They are the ones harming civilians, innocent citizens and defenseless children. We have no weapons, we are not terrorists, and we are not doing anything bad. What is the purpose of these words?,” she added.

Israeli forces drop leaflets quoting the Quran on south Gaza's Khan Younis city, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled to and a major Israeli assault is ongoing ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gWcGvd4w22 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 7, 2023

Palestinian journalist Mohammed El-Kurd took to X and wrote, “Israeli forces are flooding Gaza’s tunnel system with seawater—a crime with devastating consequences on the urban infrastructure. As they do this, their airplanes dropped leaflets quoting the Quran, “and the flood seized them…” We are dealing with genocidal fanatics.”

Israeli forces are flooding Gaza’s tunnel system with seawater—a crime with devastating consequences on the urban infrastructure. As they do this, their airplanes dropped leaflets quoting the Quran, “and the flood seized them…” We are dealing with genocidal fanatics. pic.twitter.com/zXIJoDODuv — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) December 6, 2023

Since Monday, December 4, Israeli forces have launched a devastating assault on Khan Younis, entering the area for the first time since the start of the war.

The Israeli army has dropped leaflets throughout Gaza since the start of the war, providing instructions for civilian evacuation and other directives.