Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon due to ‘malfunction’

Jerusalem: An Israeli military drone crashed in Lebanon due to “malfunction”, the Jewish state’s military said .

“A few days ago, during a routine operation, an unmanned Skylark aircraft crashed due to a technical malfunction,” the military said on a social media post, without elaborating on the details, Xinhua news agency.

“The aircraft was recently located in Lebanese territory,” it said, adding that no information from the drone was leaked.

Israel frequently operates drones in Lebanon to collect information about Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiae organisation.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a deadly war in 2006 that ended with a fragile truce.