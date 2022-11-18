Israeli embassy issues first-ever passport to baby born in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued the first-ever Israeli passport to a baby born in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The embassy of Israel tweeted a picture of the ambassador holding the child. “The first Israeli passport issued by the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi to an Israeli child born in the UAE, after two years of peace between the two countries,” read the tweet.

Also Read In a first, UAE and Israel sign free trade agreements

In turn, the Israeli ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, celebrated the child’s obtaining the passport, and described the step as a “new exciting moment” between the two parties.

Another exciting moment.

Issuing the first Israeli passport for an Israeli baby born in the United Arab Emirates.

🇦🇪🕊️🇮🇱 @IsraelMFA @israelintheUAE pic.twitter.com/wlM6vNzLnR — Ambassador Amir Hayek (@HayekAmir) November 17, 2022

The baby, Matthew David, was born on May 13, 2022, to Daniel Taloy, an Israeli citizen, and her Belgian husband, Metz Pickovens, who works for Al Jazira Football Club and also works as an international player agent.

Also Read Salt Bae aka Nusret shares Rs 1.36 Cr bill from his UAE hotel

Israel and the UAE normalized diplomatic relations in 2020 after the signing of the Abraham Accords mediated by the United States, along with Bahrain.