Israeli envoy remembers legacy of Indian soldiers on ‘Haifa Day’

The Battle of Haifa was fought on September 23, 1918, during World War I, by the British Army, which mainly consisted of Indian soldiers against the forces of the Ottoman Empire and its allies.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 4:04 pm IST
Photo: Naor Gilon/X

New Delhi: Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon remembered the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the historic Haifa war in 1918.

Glion said that the legacy of soldiers is cherished in the hearts of both Indians and Israelis and is another powerful emotional connection between the two countries.

“Today, we mark #HaifaDay.105 years to the liberation by Indian soldiers of what 30 years later became #Israel. The legacy of those heroes lives on, cherished in both our hearts and is another powerful emotional connection between our nations,” the Israeli envoy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 as “Haifa Day” every year to pay its respects to the three Indian Cavalry Regiments Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers that fought to liberate the city of Haifa.

