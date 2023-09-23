Amr Diab set to perform live in Dubai, Qatar; check details

Egyptian singer Amr Diab is all set to perform live concerts in Qatar and Dubai in October.

Taking to social media, the multi-award-winning singer, composer and actor announced he would be performing in Qatar as part of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix concert line-up on Friday, October 6.

Tickets are limited to visitors to the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix for the shows held at the Lusail International Circuit.

The singer is also set to perform live at the Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai on Friday, October 20.

The tickets for the concert cost between Dirhams 195 (Rs 4,412) and Dirhams 695 (Rs 15,725) for the show, which is billed as one of the biggest music events of the year in Dubai.

He will present several of his popular and latest songs.

Diab has been on the music circuit since the early 1980s, earning a huge following and won several awards.

His 2014 album Shoft El Ayam topped the Billboard World Albums charts, making him the number one artist from Egypt and the Middle East.

Diab is a Guinness World Record holder, for the best-selling artist in the Middle East, a seven-time World Music Award winner and a five-time winner of platinum records.