Oman Air announces 20% off on all flights, book now

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the launch of its latest global sale campaign offering discounts of up to 20 percent off on economy class fares.

It also offers discounts of up to 15 percent off on business class fares.

The campaign, which is running until Saturday, September 28, 2023, is part of the airline’s ongoing dedication to delivering savings to its loyal customers on a range of exciting international destinations.

The promotion is valid for travel until March 15 and includes return flights only.

Whether you’ve been dreaming about your next holiday or planning a business trip, there’s no better time to travel!



Until 28 September, take advantage of special fares to a host of exciting destinations.



Book now at https://t.co/95ZgCOlWrH pic.twitter.com/tG9vTc0XCi — Oman Air (@omanair) September 18, 2023

To take advantage of this special offer, early reservations are recommended for guests to view Oman’s signature hospitality, accessible on every flight.

Bookings can be made through the official website, app, call counters and Oman Air appointed travel agents.