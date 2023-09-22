Oman Air announces 20% off on all flights, book now

The offer is running until Saturday, September 28, 2023.

Photo: Oman Air

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the launch of its latest global sale campaign offering discounts of up to 20 percent off on economy class fares.

It also offers discounts of up to 15 percent off on business class fares.

The campaign, which is running until Saturday, September 28, 2023, is part of the airline’s ongoing dedication to delivering savings to its loyal customers on a range of exciting international destinations.

The promotion is valid for travel until March 15 and includes return flights only.

To take advantage of this special offer, early reservations are recommended for guests to view Oman’s signature hospitality, accessible on every flight.

Bookings can be made through the official website, app, call counters and Oman Air appointed travel agents.

