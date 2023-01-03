Israeli FM to attend conference with Arab counterparts in March

The Ministry's director-general is scheduled to attend a working meeting next week with Arab counterparts in Abu Dhabi to prepare the meeting, he added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 3rd January 2023 11:56 am IST
Israeli FM to attend conference with Arab Iran sees ‘no problem’ with building ties with ArabMarch
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Tel Aviv: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced his plan to attend a conference in March with his counterparts from Arab countries that have normalised relations with the Jewish state.

Cohen, who took office last week in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition government, said the conference will be hosted by Morocco, Xinhua news agency reported citing a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry here.

The Ministry’s director-general is scheduled to attend a working meeting next week with Arab counterparts in Abu Dhabi to prepare the meeting, he added.

Cohen was referring to the Negev Forum, a foreign ministerial-level framework established by Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, the UAE and the US in 2022 to develop Israeli-Arab relations, especially after the normalization Abraham Accords Israel reached with Bahrain, Morocco and the UAE in 2020.

Also Read
Iran sees ‘no problem’ with building ties with Egypt

“Expanding the Accords to other countries is not a matter of ‘if’ but of ‘when’,” Cohen said.

The Minister added that Israel’s ties with the Arab countries resulted in $2.85 billion in trade in 2022 and “a significant contribution to security … and regional stability”.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a sixth term last week, has expressed hope of forming official ties with Saudi Arabia.

In the past, Riyadh has conditioned any diplomatic progress with Israel on progress toward a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button