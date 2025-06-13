Israeli forces shut down Al-Aqsa Mosque after strikes on Iran

Israeli forces shut down Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, June 13, just hours after launching a large-scale attack on Iran.

According to local sources cited by the Wafa News Agency, Israeli forces forced worshippers out of the mosque following dawn prayers and barred them from remaining inside before sealing its gates.

This marks the first time the mosque has been emptied and closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israeli occupation police desecrate the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and expel Palestinian worshippers from inside it. pic.twitter.com/gU5HR6NhlS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 13, 2025

Israeli forces also reportedly shut down dozens of military checkpoints and gates across the occupied West Bank, blocking several secondary roads between towns, villages, and cities with dirt mounds.

Earlier at dawn, Israeli jets launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting key military and nuclear facilities across Iran. The strikes reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities, including senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians.