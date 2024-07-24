Israeli forces tie another Palestinian to jeep as human shield

Israeli army forces tied a Palestinian man to the hood of a military jeep as a human shield during a raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, WAFA News Agency reported on Wednesday, July 24.

The incident occurred when forces returned to the camp on Tuesday night, July 23, nine hours after they withdrew from it, resulting in five deaths.

WAFA correspondent reported that the occupation forces detained several young men after raiding the besieged house, including wounded people, as traces of blood and bullets were found inside the house.

“The forces used one of the detainees as a human shield after they placed him on the front of a military vehicle,” it added.

PHOTO: The occupation soldiers last night in Tulkarm used one of the detainees as a human shield after they placed him on the front of a military vehicle. pic.twitter.com/LYI5xkf7uX — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) July 24, 2024

In a similar incident that occurred on June 22, Israeli forces tied an injured Palestinian man to the hood of a military jeep following a raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military has accused them of violating orders and standard operating procedures.

The Israeli army using an injured Palestinian civilian as a human shield tied to the front of a military jeep in Jabriyat (Jenin, WB) this morning. The same army which is justifying its war of annihilation in Gaza based on the human shielding argument. pic.twitter.com/7pBvp2pjq2 — Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) June 22, 2024

The violence in the occupied West Bank has risen significantly since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

More than 500 Palestinians, including armed groups, attackers, and civilians, have been killed in incidents related to the West Bank conflict, including East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian officials.