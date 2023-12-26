Israeli military hits targets in Lebanon after rocket fire

During the course of the day, IDF forces attacked the source of the shooting and two launch positions alongside other areas in Lebanese territory.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th December 2023 10:44 am IST
Rockets are fired from Gaza toward Israel, in Gaza. Photo: Reuters

Tel Aviv: According to IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reports in the last few hours two launches of rockets were detected from Lebanese territory towards the Manara area in Israel’s north.

In addition, earlier today, an air-to-ground missile was launched from Lebanese territory at an Air Force aircraft operating in the area. The missile did not hit the vessel which completed its mission successfully

