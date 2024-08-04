Israeli military responds to Hezbollah rocket attack

The IDF attacked with artillery to remove a threat in the al-Adisa area in southern Lebanon.

Published: 4th August 2024 6:27 pm IST
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that overnight about 30 launches of rockets/missiles were detected that crossed from Lebanon into the territory of the State of Israel.

Most of them were intercepted by Israel’s air defence system.

Some of the rockets struck in Israel, including one that hit in the area of Beit Hillel, in the “Finger of the Galilee.” There were no casualties.

Afterwards, fighter jets of the Israel Air Force attacked the rocket launcher of the Hezbollah organization from which the launches were detected from the area of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon and another infrastructure in the area.

In addition, the IDF attacked with artillery to remove a threat in the al-Adisa area in southern Lebanon.

