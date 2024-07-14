Israeli military strikes Syrian military targets

Overnight, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attacked the central headquarters and military infrastructure of the Syrian army.

In addition, targets used by the air defence system of the Syrian army were attacked.

The IDF said the attack was carried out in response to the launch of two UAVs/drones that were launched in Syria and made their way from Syrian territory towards the area north of Eilat on Saturday. The drones were successfully intercepted.

“The Syrian regime is responsible for any terrorist activity on its territory and will bear the consequences for it,” said the IDF in a statement.