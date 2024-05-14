Israeli settler mobs attack Gaza aid trucks as millions face famine

In a disturbing scene, mobs of Israeli settlers obstructed and attacked Jordanian aid convoys that were on way to war-torn Gaza carrying humanitarian assistance to the famine-stricken strip.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 13.

As per the reports, the aid convoy was on the way to Gaza when it was initially interrupted and raided then furiously attacked by settlers between the Tuqumiya and Kiryat Arba regions checkpoints near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

In a video that surfaced on social media, settlers are seen carrying Israeli flags, climbing atop one of the trucks and throwing the aid boxes on the road. The violent group then proceeds to set the trucks on fire. This act of aggression comes amid Gaza’s severe shortage of food and essential resources, with millions of residents on the brink of famine.

However, this is not the first time Israelis have attacked aid convoys coming from other countries. They have regularly launched similar attacks in recent months to prevent aid from reaching Gaza. These incidents have further strained the already fragile situation.

Reportedly, this was the second settler attack on Jordanian aid trucks since last week. The World Food Program (WFP) said last week that north Gaza has been plunged into “full-blown famine.”

The incident sparked international outrage and has prompted calls for a thorough investigation and demands Israel allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. The international community, including the United Nations, has emphasised the urgent need for increased aid deliveries to prevent a full-blown famine in the region.

