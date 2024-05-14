Israeli settler mobs attack Gaza aid trucks as millions face famine

They have regularly launched similar attacks in recent months to prevent aid from reaching Gaza

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th May 2024 4:13 pm IST
Photo:Screengrab

In a disturbing scene, mobs of Israeli settlers obstructed and attacked Jordanian aid convoys that were on way to war-torn Gaza carrying humanitarian assistance to the famine-stricken strip.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 13.

As per the reports, the aid convoy was on the way to Gaza when it was initially interrupted and raided then furiously attacked by settlers between the Tuqumiya and Kiryat Arba regions checkpoints near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. 

MS Education Academy

In a video that surfaced on social media, settlers are seen carrying Israeli flags, climbing atop one of the trucks and throwing the aid boxes on the road. The violent group then proceeds to set the trucks on fire. This act of aggression comes amid Gaza’s severe shortage of food and essential resources, with millions of residents on the brink of famine.

However, this is not the first time Israelis have attacked aid convoys coming from other countries. They have regularly launched similar attacks in recent months to prevent aid from reaching Gaza. These incidents have further strained the already fragile situation. 

Also Read
UN chief condoles death of security staffer in Gaza

Reportedly, this was the second settler attack on Jordanian aid trucks since last week. The World Food Program (WFP) said last week that north Gaza has been plunged into “full-blown famine.” 

The incident sparked international outrage and has prompted calls for a thorough investigation and demands Israel allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. The international community, including the United Nations, has emphasised the urgent need for increased aid deliveries to prevent a full-blown famine in the region.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th May 2024 4:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button