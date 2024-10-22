Israeli soldiers growing tired of fighting in Gaza, Lebanon: Report

Increasing numbers of Israeli soldiers are reportedly frustrated and weary of their continuous military operations, especially in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and Lebanon. HaMakom, an Israeli news outlet, recently published a report highlighting a troubling trend among soldiers, revealing that many are hesitant to return to the battlefield repeatedly.

Growing discontent among soldiers

The report indicates that dissatisfaction among the Israeli army has reached critical levels. The news outlet conducted interviews with more than 20 parents and soldiers across several battalions, suggesting a pervasive sense of hopelessness regarding their missions.

Soldiers in the Nahal Brigade are being mobilized to war-torn Gaza for five weeks and when they return home, they are called back for fighting. These soldiers have done this cycle 11 times since the fighting intensified in October 2023.

Alarmingly, during their most recent military operations in the war-torn zones, only six out of thirty soldiers in the platoon would show up for duty, while the others came up with excuses not to report for duty.

While speaking to HaMakom, Inbal mother of one of the soldiers described this growing trend as “refusal and rebellion” flagging her concern over conflict that affects families as well as soldiers. Many troops feel they are repeatedly returning to the same locations they have already cleared, only to encounter new threats such as booby traps. This repetitive cycle has led some soldiers to view their missions as pointless.

Impact of continuous conflict

The conditions within which these soldiers perform their duties are one of the factors that is causing disillusionment among them.

One parent noted that the prolonged war, combined with uncertainty about when they will be able to return home, has created a mentally exhausting environment among soldiers and their families.

Another soldier said the missions are being performed “halfway” due to a lack of personnel, so many platoons are empty, and the remaining are either physically wounded or mentally broken.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 750 soldiers died in operations since the war started in 2023, with most of the deaths occurring during ground operations in the Gaza Strip and on the Lebanon border. This high casualty rate contributes to the anxiety and reluctance among soldiers to engage in other battles.

Since Israeli forces launched a ground invasion in Lebanon, eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon and two others in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The situation is further complicated by escalating tensions in Lebanon and the ongoing genocide in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military actions have drawn international criticism regarding humanitarian impacts.