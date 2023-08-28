Israelis asked to avoid using live chickens in annual atonement ritual

The ceremony is done by using live poultry, with the chicken usually donated to the poor afterward, but as part of it, unnecessary suffering is caused to the animal before it is slaughtered.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 28th August 2023 1:52 pm IST
Kapparot is a Jewish Ritual performed before Yom Kippur in which a chicken is swung by its legs to "transfer sins" and then slaughtered.

Tel Aviv: In preparation for the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday – the Jewish Day of Atonement – Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development emphasized to the public the importance of observing the custom of redeeming atonements with money and not chickens.

In the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, it is customary to observe the custom of “redemption of atonements”.

The ceremony is done by using live poultry, with the chicken usually donated to the poor afterward, but as part of it, unnecessary suffering is caused to the animal before it is slaughtered.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Israel: Brother charged for murdering sister due to her sexual orientation

Again this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development encourages the public to observe this custom with money, not animals, and to donate it to charity. Making atonements by means of monetary redemption is even supported by the greatest rabbis, who called on the public to prefer the redemption of atonements with money in order to prevent the suffering of animals.

For years, the veterinary services have been supporting the conversion of the practice of atonement into monetary redemption, and the use of animals has passed.

The support is backed by the rulings of some of the leading rabbis. Despite the above, there is still a large public that observes the custom of atonement using animals.

What is Kapparot

Kapparot is a Jewish Ritual performed before Yom Kippur in which a chicken is swung by its legs to “transfer sins” and then slaughtered.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 28th August 2023 1:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button