Israel’s main international airport to remain closed until further notice

The image of a massive explosion with bright orange flames and thick black smoke erupts in front of modern high-rise buildings at night in Tel Aviv, reportedly during Iran's missile attacks on Israel.
Explosion in Tel Aviv during Iran's missile strike on Israel. Photo: AP

Dubai: Israel’s main international airport will remain closed until further notice as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue, the airport authority said on Saturday, June 14.

Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv has been closed to traffic since Israel attacked Iran’s military and nuclear facilities on Friday morning and Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes at Israel.

Other countries in the region, including Lebanon and Jordan, said they were reopening their airspace Saturday.

