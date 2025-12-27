Israel’s recognition of Somaliland rejected by African bodies

Nairobi: Africa’s regional governance bodies on Saturday rejected the recognition of Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation by Israel a day earlier, the first by any country in more than 30 years.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 amid a descent into conflict and, despite having its own government and currency, had never been recognised by any nation in the world until Friday.

The African Union Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said any attempt to undermine Somalia’s sovereignty risks peace and stability on the continent.

He said that the commission “firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

Somalia’s federal government on Friday strongly rejected what it described as an unlawful move by Israel to recognise Somaliland, reaffirming that the northern region remains an integral part of Somalia’s sovereign territory.

It was not known why Israel made the declaration at this time or whether it was expecting something in return.

Earlier this year, US and Israeli officials told The Associated Press that Israel had approached Somaliland about taking in Palestinians from Gaza as part of US President Donald Trump’s plan at the time to resettle the territory’s population. The United States has since abandoned that plan.

Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that he, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, signed a joint declaration “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.”

That initiative, which started in 2020, established commercial and diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority countries. Trump sees it as key to his plan for bringing long-term stability to the Middle East.

The foreign ministry of Egypt — a major mediator in the Israel-Hamas war — said on social media that it rejects Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and stressed full support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

East African governing body IGAD, in a statement on Saturday, said Somalia’s sovereignty was recognised under international law.

“Any unilateral recognition runs contrary to the Charter of the United Nations, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the Agreement establishing IGAD,” the statement read in part.