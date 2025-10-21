Israel’s war on Gaza nothing but genocide: Qatar Emir

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday, October 21, said that Israel’s war on Gaza is nothing but a genocide.

Al Thani condemned the repeated violation of the ceasefire by Israel. He made the remarks during the opening session of the shura council and condemned Israel’s strikes on Qatar in September, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Al Thani said, “What has happened in Gaza over the past two years is nothing less than a genocide. Unfortunately, the international community remains incapable of enforcing respect when it comes to the tragedy of the Palestinian people.”

Al Thani condemned the repeated violation of the ceasefire by Israel. He made the remarks during the opening session of the shura council and condemned

He further reaffirmed Qatar’s condemnation of all Israeli violations of the ceasefire, especially turning the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable area; continuing to breach the ceasefire, expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank and efforts to Judaize the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

“The Gaza Strip is an integral part of Palestinian territories and a unified Palestinian state,” he reaffirmed.

Al Thani said Qatar will continue to support Palestine, despite the challenges it faces, due to its mediation efforts. He reiterated that Qatar’s sovereignty was violated twice this year. Once in June by Iran and then Israel in September.

“As a result of the attacks in the past, Qatar is now stronger. Qatar will continue to play its role as a mediator until the Palestinian state is achieved. We won’t abandon the people of Palestine,” Al Thani concluded.