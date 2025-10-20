Telangana man forced to work as shepherd in Oman; daughter seeks CM’s help

Hyderabad: The daughter of a 42-year-old Telangana migrant worker stranded in Oman appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for urgent intervention to bring her father home after he was allegedly deceived by a recruitment agent and forced to work as a shepherd in the desert.

Boja Suresh, a resident of Siddapally–Bejjora village in Bheemgal mandal, Nizamabad district, travelled to Muscat on August 20 after paying Rs 90,000 to a local recruitment agent who had promised him a cleaner’s job.

However, upon arrival, he discovered that his visa was issued under the category of “Agricultural Worker.” He was sent to a remote farm near Yankul, about 250 kilometres from Muscat, and forced to work as a sheep herder.

A video shared by Suresh from Oman shows him tending goats under the blazing sun, describing his ordeal and pleading for help.

The matter came to light when his daughter, Boja Tejasri, submitted a petition on October 17 at the Pravasi Prajavani programme in Hyderabad, seeking his repatriation.

The appeal was supported by NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy, Emigrants Welfare Forum General Secretary B. L. Surendranath, Prajavani staff member Jagadish Patel, and TOMCOM representative Pawan.

Boja Suresh’s daughters hand over a petition at the Pravasi Prajavani programme in Hyderabad, requesting help to bring their father back from Oman. Photo: Facebook

According to the petition, Suresh has been facing severe hardship due to extreme temperatures, isolation, and long working hours. He is reportedly required to mow grass every two hours and care for livestock without proper food or rest.

Adding to his distress, his mother passed away in India earlier this month, and he could not attend her funeral. His wife’s ill health has further worsened the family’s situation.

Tejasri also sought legal action against the recruiting agent, P. Sunil Kumar of Dharpally in Nizamabad, for allegedly misleading and exploiting her father.

Officials from the Telangana NRI Affairs Department confirmed receipt of the complaint and said the case is under review for necessary action.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Tejasri on Monday, October 20, said that no official has reached out to her family since the petition was submitted.

“My father’s condition is the same — he is still in the desert struggling to survive,” she said, her voice filled with worry.

The incident highlights the continuing exploitation of Telangana migrant workers in Gulf countries through fraudulent job offers, underlining the need for stricter monitoring of overseas recruitment and stronger protection for those seeking employment abroad.