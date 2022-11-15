Istanbul bomb site: Istiklal Street decorated with 1,200 Turkish flags, flower beds in honor of victims

Ankara: Activists on social networking sites in Turkey circulated, Monday, November 14, 2022, videos and photos of decorated Istiklal Street with the flags of the Turkish Republic, a day after the implementation of a terrorist attack that killed six people and injured 81.

One of the clips showed flags being hung on both sides of the street, which was crowded with visitors the day after the bombing.

إسطنبول.. تزيين شارع الاستقلال بالأعلام التركية بعد الهجوم الإرهابيhttps://t.co/0Ux95rA6R2 pic.twitter.com/A8MvBKGog2 — يني شفق العربية (@YeniSafakArabic) November 14, 2022

Activists indicated that the street was decorated with 1,200 Turkish flags.

تزيين شارع الاستقلال ب1200 علم تركي#انفجار_ميدان_تقسيم pic.twitter.com/dKPaLet5Wm — Khalil khalaf (@KhalilKhalif61) November 14, 2022

Istiklal Street witnessed the turnout of Turkish citizens and tourists to the site of the explosion and the laying of roses in honor of the victims.

Istiklal Street today, after the terrorist bomb attack yesterday. pic.twitter.com/H4KMdlfwT4 — MΞLIK NACAR | Guard of Galata 8/12 (@meliksahoutdoor) November 14, 2022

On Monday, the Turkish police revealed the identity of the suspect in the Istanbul bombing, which killed 6 people and wounded dozens, on the evening of Sunday, November 13, 2022, on the famous Istiklal Street, and said that she had received training from Kurdish militants.

The Turkish police stated, on Monday, November 14, that Ahlam al-Bashir, who holds Syrian nationality and belongs to the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), is suspected of carrying out the Istanbul bombing, and entered Turkey illegally a week ago from Afrin.

The Turkish police added that the accused of carrying out the Istanbul bombing had received instructions to carry out the operation from the PKK/BYD/YPG organization center in the Syrian city of Kobani (Ain al-Arab), according to the Anadolu Agency.

According to the Turkish police, the number of detainees in connection with the bombing of Istiklal Street in Istanbul has risen to 46.