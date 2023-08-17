Istanbul residents urged to save water amid drought

It also advises citizens to wash their cars using buckets and brushes instead of running water.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th August 2023 3:28 pm IST
Screen Grab

Istanbul: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has urged residents of Turkey’s largest city to save water amid the current drought and subsequent water shortage.

Warning that Istanbul’s dam filling rate falls to merely 33.37 percent and the decline is continuing, Imamoglu urged the city’s nearly 16 million residents to save “every precious water drop flowing from the tap”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The filling rate of 10 dams supplying water to Istanbul stood at 61.87 percent in August last year, almost doubling the current rate, according to official data from the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI).

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Istanbul governor bans shisha smoking in public spaces

The ISKI has recommended a list of water-saving measures for residents, including repairing their dripping faucets and shortening their time spent in bathrooms by one minute, as each could save 6 tonnes and 16 tonnes of water, respectively, per year.

It also advises citizens to wash their cars using buckets and brushes instead of running water.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th August 2023 3:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button