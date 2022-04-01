Istanbul: Taraweeh prayers to be held at Hagia Sophia after 88 years

Ankara: For the first time in 88 years, taraweeh prayers will be performed throughout the upcoming month of Ramzan at Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, after two years of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramzan taraweeh prayer will be performed after the reconversion of the Istanbul landmark into a mosque.

Citizens during the afternoon prayer in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, July 24, 2020 (Photo: AA)

A series of events will also be held at the mosque in honour of Ramzan.

Sermons will be given by muftis, muslim legal experts, before the noon prayer throughout the holy month.

On July 24, 2020, Hagia Sophia mosque reopened for worship on Friday for the first time in 86 years.

ISTANBUL – The call to prayer (ezan) resounds from the #HagiaSophia. pic.twitter.com/myS4zjkDML — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) July 10, 2020

The iconic monument has served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul. It then served as a mosque from 1453 to 1934 – nearly 500 years – and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

One of the most visited historical buildings in Turkey by local and international tourists, in 1985, during its time as a museum, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

On July 10, 2020, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 cabinet decision that turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 86-year hiatus.

Besides being a mosque, Hagia Sophia is also among Turkey’s top tourism destinations and remains open for domestic and foreign visitors.

Taraweeh prayers

Taraweeh prayers are performed after Isha (night prayer) during the month of Ramzan.

These prayers are also known as Qiyam-Ul Layl (night prayers) as they can be performed till midnight. It comprises twenty rakats that are performed every day during Ramzan between the night prayer (Salat-Al-Isha) and the odd-numbered prayer (Salat-Al-Witr).