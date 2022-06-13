IStandWithAfreenFatima: Tharoor, Owaisi and others speak up

Following the Uttar Pradesh government demolishing the residence of Welfare Party of India leader Javed Mohammed and daughter Afreen Fatima, who is a noted ex-student activist from JNU, the silence of top leaders on the matter was deafening.

However, a few individuals used their platform to speak up against the bulldozing of the activist’s house. The hashtag #IStandWithAfreenFatima trended on Twitter on Sunday.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, activist Khaled Beydoun, and journalist Rana Ayyub were among the few.

22-year-old Afreen’s father Javed Mohammed is named as being the key conspirator in violent protests against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson (BJP) Nupur Sharma in UP, where arson and stone-pelting were reported.

Shocked to receive this from JNU with the update that the family’s home has been demolished: https://t.co/iQ2BEJ9kFt

Due process of law is fundamental to democracy. Under what law & following what process has this been done? Has UP exempted itself from the Constitution of India? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 12, 2022

In solidarity with @AfreenFatima136 & her family. Teni’s son is accused of killing 5 people. SC has cancelled his bail. But his house is safe. Yati & his accomplices are roaming freely. Cops carrying out custodial torture receive laurels but being a vocal Muslim is a crime 1/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 12, 2022

The demolition of @AfreenFatima136's house y'day was carried out with forged back-dated demolition notices & was an entirely illegal act by UP govt.



Have asked DM Prayagraj to furnish all related papers.



If not punished in courts, this will never stop. #StandWithAfreenFatima pic.twitter.com/GhvBa7MA6t — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 13, 2022

The demolition of Afreen Fatima’s house is a resounding message to all dissenters and critics of the Modi government. This video is the most precise definition of fascism and Indians need to collectively hang their heads in shame. This petty vindictiveness is us as a nation pic.twitter.com/mvnqgWNy9b — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 12, 2022

Stand with #AfreenFatima. Indian police are now bulldozing the homes of Muslim activists. pic.twitter.com/C0nbAbrY6U — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) June 12, 2022

The arbitrary police action against Afreen Fatima’s family is violation of civil rights.

UP government taking law in its own hands is Condemnable. Nupur Sharma isn't being arrested but poor people are paying price for raising voice#StandWithAfreenFatima #MuslimLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/GmuaKCZCCb — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) June 12, 2022

The bulldozing of Afreen Fatima’s home in Allahabad, shooting of two boys in Ranchi, beating up Muslims in custody in UP – this is fascist state terror. Protest it with all your might. pic.twitter.com/POQxTf0lvM — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) June 13, 2022

In solidarity with @AfreenFatima136 and state brutality against dissent. I will join Citizen protest at Jantar Mantar 13 June at 4PM. #IstandwithAfreenFatima — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) June 12, 2022