#IStandWithAfreenFatima: Tharoor, Owaisi and others speak up

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 13th June 2022 6:57 pm IST
Student activist Afreen Fatima (Image: Twitter)

Following the Uttar Pradesh government demolishing the residence of Welfare Party of India leader Javed Mohammed and daughter Afreen Fatima, who is a noted ex-student activist from JNU, the silence of top leaders on the matter was deafening.

However, a few individuals used their platform to speak up against the bulldozing of the activist’s house. The hashtag #IStandWithAfreenFatima trended on Twitter on Sunday.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, activist Khaled Beydoun, and journalist Rana Ayyub were among the few.

22-year-old Afreen’s father Javed Mohammed is named as being the key conspirator in violent protests against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson (BJP) Nupur Sharma in UP, where arson and stone-pelting were reported.

