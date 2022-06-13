IStandWithAfreenFatima: Tharoor, Owaisi and others speak up

Following the Uttar Pradesh government demolishing the residence of Welfare Party of India leader Javed Mohammed and daughter Afreen Fatima, who is a noted ex-student activist from JNU, the silence of top leaders on the matter was deafening.
However, a few individuals used their platform to speak up against the bulldozing of the activist’s house. The hashtag #IStandWithAfreenFatima trended on Twitter on Sunday.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, activist Khaled Beydoun, and journalist Rana Ayyub were among the few.
22-year-old Afreen’s father Javed Mohammed is named as being the key conspirator in violent protests against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson (BJP) Nupur Sharma in UP, where arson and stone-pelting were reported.