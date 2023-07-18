IT Department explains why PAN of some OCIs and NRIs were rendered inoperable

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday provided a clarification on why PAN cards of several Non-Resident Indians (NRI) and Overseas India Citizens (OCI) had become inoperable. The IT department had earlier made it clear that NRIs and OCI card holders did not need to link their Aadhar card with their PANs.

Taking to Twitter, the IT department said that PAN cards of NRIs that have not filed Income Tax Returns in any of the last 3 AYs or those that have not intimated their residential status to the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO) have been rendered inoperative.

OCIs or foreign citizens that applied for PAN under resident status and have not corrected or updated their residential status to the JAO; or have not filed ITR in any of the last 3 AYs, have also had their PANS rendered inoperative,” the tweet added.

The IT department also requested NRIs and OCIs, to intimate their residential status to their JAO, while furnishing supporting documents.

June 30 was the last date to link ones PAN card with their Aadhar. According to the IT department, the primary goal of linking PAN with Aadhaar is to eliminate duplicate entries in the PAN database.