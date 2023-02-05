‘It is BRS’ choice’: Owaisi on not being invited to Telangana Secretariat inauguration

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that while he was pleased that the new Secretariat would be named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as per his request, it was the BRS’s right to not invite him to the Secretariat’s opening.

Owaisi also said that he expects the state administration to rebuild the two mosques that were destroyed at the location.

“The secretariat is a big construction and is taller than the Taj Mahal. I am happy that it is being named after Ambedkar, which was my idea,” he said.

Owaisi stated that he had no objections to the BRS’s plans to hold a public gathering in Nanded, Maharashtra on Sunday where the AIMMIM is also a contender.

“But those who claim to have the patent rights of being nationalists, the BJP and the Congress should have an issue. We have to see what their reaction will be. Now, who will be called the B-Team,” he said.

Owaisi also raised concern after the Assam government’s crackdown against child marriages.

He said, “What will happen to those girls who have been married? The Assam government has booked 4000 cases and is talking of booking 4000 more. So, who will take care of those girls? You are putting a mountain of troubles over them.”

“You are in the government for six years, so it is a failure of the state. Why haven’t you built more schools in the state,” he added.

He further accused the BJP of being “biased” and alleged that the government is not giving land to people in Lower Assam.

“This government is biased against Muslims. They gave land to landless people in Upper Assam but didn’t give the same to people in Lower Assam, instead are evicting people in huge numbers,” he said.

The AIMIM chief also raised concern over the adjournment of Parliament for the second day in a row.

“We want to raise certain issues in the Parliament, but the government is not letting the Parliament function. It is benefitting them as they are able to get away with the questions,” he further said.