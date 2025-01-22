IT raids at Pushpa 2 director Sukumar’s residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The income tax department reportedly carried out a raid on the residence of Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar’s residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 22.

Report suggest that the director was escorted from the Hyderabad airport to his residence by IT department officials.

This comes a day after similar raids on houses of Pushpa 2 producers in Hyderabad. The raids continue on day 2.

Teams of the Income Tax department began raids on the residences of Pushpa 2: The Rule producers, Mythri Movie Makers on Tuesday.

Also Read IT raids on Pushpa 2 producers in Hyderabad

Apart from Pushpa 2: The Rule, the production house has produced some major films, including Srimanthudu, Rangasthalam, Janatha Garage, and Pushpa: The Rise.

Established in 2015 by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri, Mythri Movie Makers is a leading Telugu film production company. Currently, the production house is headed by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, as Mohan Cherukuri left in 2019 to start Vyra Entertainments.

On Tuesday, the IT teams also raided the offices and residence of film producer and TFFDC chairman Dil Raju.

However, the reason for the raids on the makes of Pushpa 2 remains unclear as the IT Department in Hyderabad has not issued an official statement. However, it is being speculated that the situation may be linked to the financial returns from the movie.

Pushpa 2 breaks records

In just 32 days, Pushpa 2 earned a massive Rs 1,831 crore worldwide, with Rs. 1,438 crore coming from India alone. It is now the highest-grossing film in India, overtaking Baahubali 2 which grossed Rs 1810 crores at the worldwide box office, which held the record for eight years. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 also made history, crossing Rs 800 crore and becoming the first dubbed film to achieve this milestone.