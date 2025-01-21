IT raids on Pushpa 2 producers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Teams of the Income Tax department raided the residences of Pushpa 2: The Rule producers, Mythri Movie Makers in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 21.

Apart from Pushpa 2: The Rule, the production house has produced some major films, including Srimanthudu, Rangasthalam, Janatha Garage, and Pushpa: The Rise.

Established in 2015 by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri, Mythri Movie Makers is a leading Telugu film production company. Currently, the production house is headed by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, as Mohan Cherukuri left in 2019 to start Vyra Entertainments.

On Tuesday, the IT teams also raided the offices and residence of film producer and TFFDC chairman Dil Raju.