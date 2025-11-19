IT raids continue for second day at major restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IT raids continued for the second consecutive day at the properties linked to Shah Ghouse, Pista House and Mehfil hotel, major restaurants in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, November 19.

Huge cash and electronic evidence were seized from close to 30 locations, including hotels and properties of the owners, across Hyderabad, the previous day, Times of India reported.

The team is analysing financial and digital evidence collected during the raids.

Investigation revealed that these companies, which maintain a chain of restaurants in India and abroad, used QR codes linked to the bank accounts of their employees, from where the money was rerouted back to the companies.

Officials said the investigation team is not analysing the financial and digital data collected during the search.

Shah Ghouse, Pista House, and Mehfil are established food companies in Hyderabad known for their delicious biryani and haleem. They have a strong presence at food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato etc.