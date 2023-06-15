IT raids on BRS leaders are politically motivated: Medak MP

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders described Income tax raids at offices and residences of party members as politically motivated.

The residences and offices of Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy, Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy were raided by the department on Wednesday.

IT officials reportedly conducted searches to verify tax payments of the firms belonging to the BRS leaders.

“The searches are to tarnish the image of the BRS party before the elections. All our businesses are open and clean,” said K Prabhakar Reddy while speaking to the media.

The MP further said that the IT sleuths were welcomed in his house without any disruption and that he fears nothing as his companies have the payments of GST, Income Tax and other taxes as per regulations.

He further clarified that he has no collaborations with foreign companies and owns only a multi-national transportation company.

Stating that he was never served any notice from the department, Prabakar Reddy said that these searches were conducted just to malign his image ahead of the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BRS members staged protests at Boodhan Pochampally, Bhongir and other places, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi-led central government.