Hyderabad has always been celebrated as a foodie’s city where biryanis, kebabs and street snacks dominate conversations. But while the city thrives on its diverse street food options, the concept of food trucks is relatively rare here. Unlike Bengaluru or Mumbai, where trucks are part of the urban fabric, Hyderabad has only a handful of them making a mark.

Yet, these few trucks are steadily building a loyal following by offering something different from regional comfort food to international flavours. Parked in buzzing neighbourhoods and tech hubs, they are redefining casual dining on wheels. Siasat.com has brought a list of the 5 best food trucks that Hyderabadis must try.

1. 5 States Food Truck

As the name suggests, 5 States is famous for showcasing flavours from across five South Indian states. When visiting, must try their Chicken and Kheema Pulao, Chicken curry with Parotta and Ghee Karam Dosa.

Location- Huda Techno Enclave, near Ratnadeep Supermarket, Madhapur

2. Chickanzoo

This food truck specialises in fried chicken dishes starting from just Rs. 25. When visiting, do not forget to try their Fried Chicken, Chicken Popcorn, and their Cheesy Chicken Fries.

Location- Tarnaka and HITEC City

3. Salsa food truck

Operating daily from 7 pm onwards, Salsa Food Truck is most praised for its expansive menu and affordable dishes. Their bestsellers include Fried Maggi, Chicken 65, White Sauce Pasta, Pav Bhaji and Brownie with Hot Chocolate.

Location- Central Secretariat food street, Khairtabad

4. Proof’d Pizza

This truck serves wood-fired sourdough pizzas, bringing gourmet food quite literally to the streets. Proof’d is a true hidden gem because of its unique menu, which includes Bhoot Jholokia Pizza, Spicy Pineapple Pizza, Pesto Pasta Chicken, Tiramisu and more.

Location- Bachupally

5. RK’s Korean Street Food

RK’s Korean Street Food is bringing Korean favourites to the masses. Its ramen bowls, crispy chicken corndogs, crunchy wings, potato Kievs are affordable, accessible, and getting a lot of love from techies and students.

Location- Silpa Gram Craft Village, HITEC City

Have you tried any of these trucks in Hyderabad? Comment below.