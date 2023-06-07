itel’s new flagship smartphone ‘itel S23’ to launch on June 9 exclusively on Amazon

itel has also announced 'Notify Me' at Amazon where customers can register themselves.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th June 2023 3:58 pm IST
itel's new flagship smartphone 'itel S23' to launch on June 9 exclusively on Amazon
Photo: Itel

New Delhi: itel Mobile India on Wednesday announced that it is set to launch its highly anticipated flagship smartphone “itel S23” on June 9 exclusively on Amazon.

“Mark your calendars for 09 June 2023, as itel prepares to unveil its highly anticipated smartphone that combines an exceptional 50MP HD rear camera, lightning-fast 16 GB RAM, a generous 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and captivating sleek design that’s sure to captivate the hearts of young consumers,” itel said.

The most astonishing aspect is the incredible pricing of the S23 smartphone, which is expected to be priced under Rs 9000. This disruptive pricing strategy makes it an enticing choice for consumers, challenging the existing norms of the segment.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
HP introduces 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India

itel has also announced ‘Notify Me’ at Amazon where customers can register themselves.

Moreover, recent leaks indicate that the S23 smartphone will boast a unique colour-changing effect, adding a trendy and fashionable touch to this remarkable device.

The smartphone changes colour when UV rays fall off the back panel of Mystery White colour. Prepare for a smartphone that not only dazzles the eyes but also packs a punch with powerful features crafted to deliver unmatched performance and style.

Though the full specifications are under wraps for now, previous leaks suggest that along with a 50 MP rear camera, the smartphone features a powerful 8MP front camera with a flashlight, allowing users to capture stunning moments with incredible detail.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th June 2023 3:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button