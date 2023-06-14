It’s official! Two Tollywood stars confirm their relationship

Hyderabad: Romance is in the air as two talented actors make headlines with their burgeoning love stories. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who met on the set of Lust Stories 2, have confirmed their relationship, delighting fans and onlookers. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been teasing each other with subtle hints, with Siddharth recently giving an indirect nod to their romance on a popular television show.

As these couples embark on their respective love journeys, their stories continue to captivate their fans’ hearts, spreading joy and excitement throughout the film industry. Love knows no bounds, and these actors are reminding us that even in the midst of their hectic schedules, they can find peace and happiness in each other’s companions.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma: A Blooming Romance on Lust Stories 2 Sets

Tamannaah Bhatia has confirmed her relationship with co-star Vijay Varma in an exciting revelation. They met while working on Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2, and their rumored romance has been the talk of the town for months. Tamannaah spoke exclusively to Film Companion about their relationship and said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down.”

She continued saying, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone, it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place.”

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Love Story

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are the newest couple to set hearts racing in the film industry. While they have previously denied dating rumours, they have dropped subtle hints indicating a deeper connection. Siddharth indirectly confirmed his relationship with Aditi during a recent appearance on a Telugu dancing reality show on STAR MAA TV to promote his film, Takkar.

When asked who he would like to sing with forever, Siddharth replied cryptically, “In our Village, they say Aditi Deva Bhava”. That seemed implying his romantic involvement with Aditi Rao Hydari.

This revelation has sent fans into a frenzy, as Siddharth has finally addressed the dating rumours after Aditi’s previous hints. Their budding romance continues to pique their fans’ interest and admiration.