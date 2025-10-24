Hyderabad: Tollywood’s beloved couple, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, are set to welcome their second child soon. The joyful news was revealed during their Diwali celebrations through a special video shared on Instagram, showing moments from Upasana’s traditional seemantham (baby shower) ceremony held in Hyderabad.

A Double Celebration for the Konidela Family

The ceremony was attended by family members including Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, as well as celebrities like Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, Varun Tej, and Lavanya Tripathi. Upasana looked radiant in a blue salwar suit while guests showered her with gifts and blessings. The video ended with two tiny footprints, hinting at the arrival of twins. Soon after, Ram Charan’s team confirmed the news officially.

Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, took to social media to confirm that her daughter and son-in-law are expecting twins. She expressed her happiness, writing that Diwali brought double dhamaka to the family as they await the arrival of two grandchildren.

The post received an outpouring of love from fans and stars alike. Kajal Aggarwal, Lakshmi Manchu, and Guneet Monga congratulated the couple, while fans affectionately called it the “best Diwali surprise.” Ram Charan and Upasana, who married in 2012, welcomed their first daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

On the Work Front

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer and is set to appear next in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar.