Iulia Vantur calls herself ‘blessed’ to be close to Salman Khan’s father

Mumbai: Actress-cum-singer Iulia Vantur shares a close bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and family.

The Romanian beauty, while in conversation with IANS, spoke her heart out about Salman Khan’s father and legendary writer Salim Khan. “He’s a beautiful soul and a legend,” said Iulia while talking to IANS. “Every moment spent with him feels like a life lesson. I am blessed to have him close to my life. His support means a lot, especially when I am far from my own family,” she added.

Talking about being a Bollywood buff, Iulia said, “I grew up watching iconic Hindi films. In Romania, we even watched Raj Kapoor’s movies in theatres. They shaped my early image of Indian cinema. Bollywood is like home to me.”

The actress who moved to India while at the peak of her career in Romania elaborated on her decision while talking to IANS. Would she want to change anything about her decision to shift to India? When IANS asked Vantur about it, she said, “I wouldn’t change a thing, not even the hardships. Moving to a new country removes you from your comfort zone. You have to strip away all the labels, all the titles you once carried, and rediscover who you really are without them.”

She added, “In Romania, I had a flourishing career, I hosted Dancing with the Stars, presented the news, had my own news journal, I was at the peak. But life gave me something even greater: a new path, singing in another language, performing on stages, and recording songs. It’s a completely different world, and I love it. Now I know singing is my true passion.”

For the uninitiated, Iulia, on the 24th of November this year, had penned a beautiful note for Salim Khan in honour of his 90th birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture with Salim Khan, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite human being Salim Khan: a father, a teacher, a friend, an inspiration, a motivation, a believer, a pillar, a blessing in my life. Beyond grateful Love each other or perish!.”

“May your heart always be full of love, happiness and compassion. May you keep inspiring and blessing more people with your wisdom and strength. I love you.”