J-K: Bus driver assaulted by cow vigilantes after calf dies in accident

A bus driver was mercilessly beaten by self-proclaimed gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) after his vehicle accidentally hit and killed a stray calf on the road.

The incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday night, July 2.

According to reports, the victim identified as Ramesh Kumar was attacked by a group of cow vigilantes when he was driving a bus in the Ghati area and unintentionally struck a stray calf, resulting in its death.

Subsequently, the perpetrator, identified as Ranveer Singh, along with his associates, dragged Ramesh out of the bus and mercilessly thrashed him with sticks, causing severe injuries.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet in which Ramesh is purportedly seen pleading for mercy while the vigilantes relentlessly assaulted and dragged him by his hair.

The bus driver is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Soon after the incident occurred, the family members and residents of Khatua staged protests and demanded the immediate arrest of Ranveer Singh and his accomplices.

Later, the Khauta police reached the spot and calmed the angry protesters by promising to take strict measures against the assailants. The senior police official declared that the accused would be taken into custody and that a fair investigation would be launched.

Driver Ramesh Kumar pulled out of the vehicle and was brutally assaulted with sticks by 'Cow Vigilante' for accidentally killing stray Calf. Family members and resident's protests in Kathua demanding immediate arrest of the accused Ranveer Singh. pic.twitter.com/epq0lAbK9c — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 4, 2024

Also Read Bajrang Dal members attack 3 Christians in Pune on suspicion of conversion

Rise of attacks by cow vigilantes

The number of lynching cases sponsored by cow vigilantes is on an overall high in the country post-Lok Sabha election results.

On Sunday night, June 30, two Hindu men from Haryana were assaulted by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Churu district over allegations of transporting cattle. However, in reality, their pickup truck was loaded with lemons.

In two incidents from June 16, a meat shop in Haryana was raided by cow vigilantes injuring the Muslim shop owner and two Hindu men who were there to buy chicken.

On June 15, the vigilantes armed with guns raided Haryana’s Mewat village over alleged cattle slaughter and attacked two Muslim men.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, cow vigilantes locked a truck driver and another occupant inside a room and assaulted them for transporting cattle.