J-K: LG Sinha orders security audit of infra projects, area domination in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday, October 24 directed for a security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, and night patrolling and area domination in the Valley.

Sinha passed these directions during a security review for the Kashmir division in a meeting at Raj Bhawan here.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the deadly terror attack on construction workers at a tunnel in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Sunday. Seven persons — a local doctor and six non-local labourers — were killed in the attack claimed by the TRF, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Director general of Police Nalin Prabhat, principal secretary Home Department Chandraker Bharti and Additional director general of Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar and other senior officials of J-K Police attended the meeting, an official spokesman said.

The LG asked J-K Police officials to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers. He stressed upon establishment of mechanisms for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies.

Sinha directed the police to conduct security audits of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

He said the police must ensure a robust security and intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operations with the Army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

“The entire terror eco-system, including perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists, requires to be completely dismantled,” he said.