J-K man held for sharing live Army footage with Pakistani ISI

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a 24-year-old truck driver in Kathua for allegedly operating a live surveillance system to monitor the movement of Indian Army personnel and military convoys and sharing the footage with Pakistani intelligence handlers, sources said.

The accused, identified as Aman, is a Kathua resident and reportedly lived near the International Border (IB). According to preliminary information, he had installed a CCTV camera outside his residence, allegedly to monitor the movement of Army personnel and military convoys operating in the area.

Investigators suspect that the accused used the camera to transmit live footage of military activities to Pakistani intelligence handlers. Sources said Aman was allegedly paid Rs 20,000 to provide surveillance footage.

The arrest reportedly followed a counter-intelligence operation involving the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), which is believed to have exposed an alleged conspiracy by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to monitor the activities of military units under the Indian Army’s XVI Corps.

According to sources, the Pakistani intelligence handlers allegedly provided Aman with a SIM-enabled CCTV camera. The device reportedly enabled live surveillance and transmitted footage of military movements and personnel to handlers across the border.

The development has raised security concerns regarding the potential use of locally based individuals and technology-enabled surveillance systems to gather sensitive information about military deployments and movements in border areas.

Police are conducting further investigations to establish the extent of the accused’s alleged involvement, identify his contacts, and determine the nature of the information transmitted.

Authorities are also expected to examine the CCTV equipment, communication links and financial transactions associated with the alleged surveillance operation.

Further details regarding the investigation, including the identities of the alleged Pakistani intelligence handlers and the precise nature of the information shared, are awaited. The allegations remain subject to investigation as security agencies continue their probe into the case.