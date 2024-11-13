J-K: NIA attaches property of man accused of killing 2 non-locals

Property was attached under section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th November 2024 2:31 pm IST
NIA files charge sheet against human trafficking gang sending Indians to Laos
National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the property of an accused involved in the killing of two non-locals earlier this year, officials said.

The property belonging to Adil Manzoor Langoo at Zaldagar locality of the city here was attached by the NIA sleuths in connection with the killing of two non-locals in Shalla Kadal, Habba Kadal area in February this year, the officials said.

The property was attached under section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

Also Read
5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes J-K, no loss of life or property

On February 7, militants fired upon two non-local labourers, Amrit Pal Singh and Rohit Masih, both residents of Amritsar city of Punjab, from point-blank range.

While Singh was killed, Masih was rushed to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed a day later.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th November 2024 2:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button