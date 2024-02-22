J-K: Russian skier killed in Gulmarg avalanche, 4 others rescued

Officials said that a group, comprising 4 Russians and a local guide, had gone for skiing to Afarwat heights in Gulmarg ski resort when an avalanche hit them

J-K: Russian skier killed, 4 rescued in Gulmarg avalanche accident
Srinagar: A Russian skier was killed while 4 others, including a local guide, were rescued after an avalanche hit a group of skiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that a group, comprising 4 Russians and a local guide, had gone for skiing to Afarwat heights in Gulmarg ski resort when an avalanche hit them.

“One male Russian skier was killed while 4 others including 3 Russians, including a woman, and a local ski guide were rescued,” an official said.

Gulmarg and other higher reaches of Kashmir have received bountiful snowfall during the last 4 days. This has brightened up the prospect of skiing and other winter sports at Gulmarg ski resort.

The 4th Khelo India national snow sports event was inaugurated at Gulmarg by J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

