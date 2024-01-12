J-K: Terrorists attack Army vehicles in Poonch; no one injured

Jammu: Suspected terrorists fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, prompting security forces to launch a search operation, officials said.

No security personnel were injured in the attack, they said.

“At around 1800 a.m. today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch Sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress,” the White Knight Corps of the Army posted on X.

The vehicles that came under attack were carrying security personnel back to the camp, the officials said.

The incident came after a high-level security meeting chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi to chart out an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to foil the designs of terrorists in the region.