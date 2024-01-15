'Jaa rahi hun teri zindagi...' Ankita ends marriage with Vicky?

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s marriage seems to be going through a rough patch. The couple, who got married in December 2021, has been making headlines for their frequent and intense arguments on Bigg Boss 17, where they are locked currently.

And now, a recent promo circulating on the internet suggests that the couple’s relationship might be on the verge of ending. In one clip, Ankita can be seen asking Vicky to clean his plates, leading to a heated exchange between them. Vicky, in a moment of frustration, tells Ankita that she is not the captain of the house anymore and cannot give orders.

This escalates into a confrontation where Ankita expresses her disappointment with Vicky’s recent behaviour, and Vicky accuses her of portraying him negatively in front of others. Ankita then walks off saying, “I don’t want to talk to you forever, I am going. Mein jaa rahi hun teri zindagi se ab tu dekhle tereko kya karna hai..” Watch the promo below.

Promo #BiggBoss17 Bharti and Harsh roast HMs, Vicky Jain Vs Ankita Again, Eviction update pic.twitter.com/qoczTNEyty — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 14, 2024

During the family week on the show, tensions rose further when Vicky’s mother blamed Ankita for her behaviour. Ankita, visibly hurt, confronted Vicky’s mother but did not inform Vicky about the conversation. The incident was later discussed on the show’s weekend episode, with host Karan Johar questioning Vicky for not addressing the issue with Ankita.

Amidst growing speculation about the authenticity of their fights, some netizens are questioning whether the arguments are scripted by the show’s makers, with the hope that the couple will eventually reconcile.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. The couple’s on-screen drama has left fans curious about the fate of their off-screen relationship.