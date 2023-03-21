“Jaa! Tujhe maaf kiya,” Anupam Kher writes emotional tribute for Satish Kaushik

Mumbai: Anupam Kher penned another emotional tribute for his dear friend Satish Kaushik, who died following a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a show-motion reel video from Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai. In the video, Anupam showered rose petals on Satish’s picture and then the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor wrote in the caption in hindi, “Jaa!!! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe Akela chod kar jane ke liye!! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hain background me! Tu bhi kya yaad karega!!”

Anupam added ‘Do Lafzo ki hai’ in the background of the video.

Besides Anupam, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Agnihotri, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Vidya Balan and many prominent actors of the film industry attended the prayer meet.

Anupam first broke the news of Satish’s demise on social media. Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, “Death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

In an earlier video, Anupam said about Satish, “We dreamt together. We started our lives together at the National School of Drama in July 1975. He went to Bombay before me. We used to fight, quarrel, get jealous of each other, but above all, we used to call each other around 8-8.30 A.M in the morning every day.”

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as ‘Mr India’, ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’, and ‘Judaai’.