Jack Ma appears to discuss ‘understanding of mathematics’ with students

Hong Kong: Billionaire and former Alibaba founder Jack Ma made a rare public appearance in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, discussing the “understanding of mathematics” with finalists of the 2023 Alibaba Global Mathematics Competition.

According to a statement from the e-commerce giant’s Damo Academy, Ma said that next year’s competition will continue to “innovate and bring more fun to people who love mathematics,” reports South China Morning Post.

Ma also spoke with some of the 685 finalists from 19 countries over video conference.

In March, the 58-year-old entrepreneur appeared in Hangzhou in a local school that is jointly funded by partners of Alibaba.

At the VivaTech conference in Paris last week, Alibaba president Michael Evans said Ma was “alive” and “happy”.

The whereabouts of Ma, who has resigned from all his corporate roles, remain closely watched since he started keeping a low profile in 2021.

Also Read Google-backed Adda247 acquires Veeksha to create 3D experiences for students

The University of Tokyo in May announced that Ma will teach as a visiting professor, giving lectures on management and sustainable agriculture.

Ma accepted an invitation from Tokyo College, a new institution run by the University of Tokyo. His tenure began from May 1 till October 31, and his contract may be renewed annually.

His research area will be sustainable agriculture and food production.

Ma founded Alibaba Group in 1999 and served as its executive chairman from 1999 to September 2019. He previously served as Alibaba Group’s chief executive officer from 1999 to May 2013.

The billionaire was in the spotlight for criticising China’s regulatory framework. The 58-year-old has kept a low profile since criticising China’s financial regulators in 2020.