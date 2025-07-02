Jagan meets family of YSRCP worker crushed under his convoy

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, July 2, met the family of Cheeli Singaiah, who was crushed under his convoy.

Cheeli Singaiah, 65, got caught under the wheels of Jagan’s vehicle during a rally on the National Highway at Etukuru village in Guntur district on June 18.

Jagan was accompanied by party leaders Balasani Kiran and Ambati Rambabu. He offered condolences and assured continued support. The party also provided Rs 10 lakh as immediate relief.

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, met the family of Cheeli Singaiah, who was crushed under his convoy.



Jagan was accompanied by party leaders Balasani Kiran and Ambati Rambabu. He offered condolences and assured continued… pic.twitter.com/VzjtNEwXqS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 2, 2025

A video of the tragic incident surfaced on social media, facing backlash from the ruling state government.

Jagan later alleged the state government refused to provide him Z-Plus security and claimed he never put similar restrictions on Opposition party leaders during his time as state chief minister.

Countering him, state home minister V Anitha countered, “We are giving ‘Z-Plus’ security. Even though he does not have the status of Leader of Opposition, even then, on humanitarian grounds, we are giving a bulletproof car, pilot and escort.”